Amid Jimmie Allen’s sexual misconduct scandal, his record label dropped him as a client.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the entertainment firm told Entertainment Tonight in a Friday, June 9, statement. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

BBR — which represents artists such as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice and Jelly Roll — does not currently list Allen’s name under their website’s talent roster.

The “Down Home” crooner, 37, was first accused of misconduct last month after his former manager sued him for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing her. Allen, however, claimed the pair were involved in a consensual relationship at the time.

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” Allen told Us Weekly in a May statement via his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum seemingly confirmed that he had cheated on his then-wife, Alexis Gale, with his former manager when he issued an apology via his social media.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” Allen wrote via Instagram on May 18. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

Allen — who is the father of son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship — and the nurse, 27, share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 19 months. They are currently expecting their third child together, which they revealed in April alongside their decision to separate.

“As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” the “Big in a Small Town” singer said in a statement at the time. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another.”

Us confirmed on Friday that Allen had been named in a second lawsuit, in which an anonymous woman claimed that she had been sexually assaulted and secretly videotaped by Allen in July 2022. The songwriter has not yet addressed the second court case.