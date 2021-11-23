Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, are currently caring for “two sick babies.”

The nurse, 25, told her Instagram followers on Sunday, November 21, that Naomi, 20 months, and Zara, 1 month, are under the weather and have made her “one exhausted mama.”

The Delaware native wrote on her Story, “Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically if your child isn’t blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That’s been my last 24 hours. Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she’s really OK – 10 min in and outs. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening.”

Gale did not detail exactly what is ailing her little ones, concluding, “Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time. Hopefully, I’ll have more answers today.”

She and Allen, 36, who is also the father of son Aadyn, 7, welcomed their infant in October.

“The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her,” the country singer captioned his Instagram reveal last month. “Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”

His wife added in a post of her own at the time: “I can’t begin to explain the feeling of this moment — all I know is that I never want to know what life’s like without it. I’m so lucky to be your momma.”

Five days before the newborn’s arrival, the America’s Got Talent alum gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about fatherhood.

“The one thing I can say about being a parent, you learn things about yourself in each kid,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said in October. “They challenge you in a different areas. My son challenged me in my patience. Like, man, that boy is a replica of me and what I did to my parents.”

The “Back to Them Backroads” singer went on to tell Us that he was extra “protective” with Naomi, saying, “There’s a new baby girl. I’m curious to see what challenges she’s going to put in front of me. I’m curious to see what weakness of mine she’s going to highlight and make … stronger.”