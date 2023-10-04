Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale are giving their relationship another try after celebrating the arrival of their third baby last month.

“They decided to work on things together and are still together,” a rep for Allen, 38, told People in a statement on Wednesday, October 4, noting the couple’s divorce “was never fully seen through legally.”

The pair’s reconciliation comes six months after news broke that the country singer and Gale, 27, called it quits after nearly two years of marriage. (The duo tied the knot in May 2021.)

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen told Us Weekly in an April statement.

At the same time, the “Best Shot” singer announced that he and Gale were expecting baby No. 3. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” he continued.

Allen concluded: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Gale and Allen filed for divorce within two hours of each other on April 28. Allen was seeking joint custody of their then-two daughters — Naomi, 3, and Zara, 23 months — while Gale asked the court to be the primary residential parent.

As fans were processing the couple’s split, news broke in May that Allen is being sued by his former manager for assault and sexual harassment. Allen denied the claims and argued he and the unnamed worker were in a consensual “sexual relationship” while he was married to Gale.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” Allen wrote in a lengthy post via his Instagram on May 18. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

The following month, Allen was accused of sexual assault for a second time. According to documents obtained by Us in June, a woman identified as Jane Doe 2 alleged that Allen sexually assaulted her and secretly videotaped the incident in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Allen once again denied the allegations against him in July, telling Us in a statement, “For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.”

He explained that he waited to publicly address the situation because he was working to “fix my family first.” Allen added that he was looking forward to having the “opportunity to clear my name” as the two cases made their way through the legal process.

Despite facing two lawsuits — and a rocky marriage — Allen had something to celebrate when his youngest child, son Cohen, was born on September 27.

Gale confirmed their baby’s arrival on Monday, October 2, sharing a photo that included their two other children. (Allen is also the father of son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).