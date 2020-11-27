Giving a glimpse! Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell documented their Thursday, November 26, ultrasound appointment.

“Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned an Instagram video. “Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year.”

Powell, 24, commented on the social media upload: “The most beautiful sight in this world. I love you.”

In the footage, Steve Irwin’s daughter waved from a hospital bed while saying, “This is so exciting. Look at our daughter. She’s so beautiful.”

The Florida native agreed, adding, “Wow, you can see her heartbeat there. … Yes, very active.”

The couple announced in August that they are expecting their first child together. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the pregnant star captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The following month, the pair used pink flowers to share the sex of their baby-to-be.

Bindi and Powell tied the knot in March at the Australia Zoo, just ahead of the country’s coronavirus lockdown. The former reality star wrote via Instagram the following month that she “couldn’t stop writing” vows once she began.

“I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words,” Bindi explained in April. “Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul.”

Steve would have “truly loved” the Dancing With the Stars alum’s husband, she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “He is so loyal and kind, and I’m really lucky,” Bindi said at the time.