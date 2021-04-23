Cortney Hendrix has a bun in the oven! The Married at First Sight alum shared her pregnancy news with Us Weekly on Friday, April 23.

“God knew what our heart desired and in His perfect timing, blessed us with a growing baby,” the former reality star, 33, said in a statement. “After a season of death and loss in both of our families, (we lost 3 grandfathers in less than six months), this blessing of life really felt like God showing us, ‘Hey, I’m with you,’ and illustrating the circle of life. God doesn’t waste your pain. The last thing I was able to tell my grandfather before he went to heaven in March was that we were having a baby!”

The North Carolina native gushed about showing her late grandfather her pregnancy test over FaceTime seven weeks into her pregnancy. (The former Lifetime personality is now nearing her 15th week.)

“As long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of being a mother,” the expectant star went on to tell Us. “I didn’t really know if it was going to happen for me naturally because of endometriosis. It was a fear I’ve always had in the back of my head and voiced it often to my friends and family. Seeing two pink lines was the most joyous and terrifying moment. I immediately cried and we just hugged each other. A few minutes later, I heard Sherm in the other room. I went in and saw him down on his hands and knees, praying and thanking God for this miracle. I’m so thankful he is my husband, and I cannot wait for this journey with him.”

Hendrix and Sherm tied the knot in October 2020, one year after she filed for divorce from her MAFS costar Jason Carrion. The former couple were married for five years, announcing their split in a March 2019 Instagram post.

“We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other,” Hendrix wrote at the time. “He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Since moving on with Sherm, the professional dancer has been showing off their relationship via Instagram, from throwback wedding shots to family photos with their dog, Queso.

“God is good and I’m so thankful for a Godly man to share this life with,” Hendrix wrote via Instagram in November 2020.