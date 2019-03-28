It’s the end of the road for another Married at First Sight couple. Season 1’s Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix have split after nearly five years of marriage.

“In feb 2019 Jason and I filed for divorce,” the 31-year-old makeup artist revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 28, noting that the “court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a 6 month separation.”

She continued: “We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life.”

Hendrix concluded the announcement: “We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.” (Carrion, 32, for his part, did not post the message to his page, and was not tagged in his ex’s Instagram.)

Hours prior to sharing the news of their divorce, Hendrix took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt quote about lost love. “You can’t say you ‘love’ someone if you only love them when you want to. Love isn’t something you schedule,” the post read. “Love doesn’t wait until you’re on break. You can’t love someone only when it’s convenient for you. Real and unconditional love is going through the good & the bad.”

Hendrix and the FDNY firefighter met and wed on season 1 of the hit Lifetime reality show in 2014. The pair later returned to film Married at First Sight: The First Year, which followed the newlyweds as they navigated their new relationship.

