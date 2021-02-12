From The Flash to fatherhood! Grant Gustin is expecting his first child with his pregnant wife, Andrea “LA” Thoma.

“Unbelievably excited,” the actor, 31, captioned his Thursday, February 11, Instagram reveal, which featured an ultrasound photo and their three cute canines. “As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.”

The Virginia native’s costars were quick to comment with their support. “Yayyayaayyyyy!!!” Melissa Benoist wrote, while Danielle Panabaker commented, “Yay! So excited for you both!”

The pregnant star, 32, shared their news with the same photo. “Adding one more to the crew!” Thoma wrote. “The pups are thrilled.”

The couple met at a 2016 dinner party and got engaged the following year. “We worked out on the beach, and I forgot the [engagement] ring was in my backpack,” Gustin told Conan O’Brien following the proposal. “When we were sitting on the beach afterwards, I thought she saw it. It turns out she hadn’t. … It was such an impromptu proposal and random moment, she thought I was joking, actually, when I proposed. It was obviously not a very good proposal. She laughed at first. But then she said yes.”

The Glee alum posted a selfie of the major moment via Instagram. Thoma was all smiles in a sports bra and leggings with an engagement ring on her finger.

In December 2018, the pair tied the knot in Los Angeles. This was technically their second wedding since Gustin and Thoma had a symbolic ceremony in Malaysia with the fitness coach’s family in 2017.

“I did want to clear something up before the internet ran with it,” the singer clarified in a statement at the time. “It was incorrectly reported, without our permission, that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that’s not quite the truth. While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor LA’s ancestors, we still won’t tie the knot until next year.”

The Krystal star celebrated their second anniversary in December 2020 with a throwback photo. “That’s two years,” he captioned the Instagram tribute. “Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don’t know who I’d be without you.”

Gustin made his television debut in 2011 when he appeared on Glee, playing Sebastian Smythe for two years on the Fox show. He is known for playing Barry Allen on The Flash, reprising the role in Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Vixen.