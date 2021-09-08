Next steps! Alicia Vikander secretly gave birth to her and husband Michael Fassbender’s first child.

“I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general,” the actress, 32, told People of motherhood in a recent interview, E! News reported on Wednesday, September 8. “That’s pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

Vikander married her The Light Between the Oceans costar, 44, in October 2017 in Ibiza. Following their nuptials, they settled down in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Tomb Raider star, who is notoriously private about her marriage, told Vogue the following year: “I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been. The happy-and-content thing, that’s talking about my private life.”

The Sweden native went on to say that she had “a great experience” previously working on set with Fassbender, gushing, “I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with. Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together, he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck, what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing. … Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

During a September 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, the German actor confirmed his relationship with Vikander in September 2016. “Yeah, we met on the job and have been seeing each other since,” the 12 Years a Slave star said at the time. “She’s such a fierce performer. She’s so brave. She’s not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in characters. So I was really impressed by her immediately.”

The following year, Vikander opened up to Elle about “always” wanting to have kids.

The Oscar winner explained in the 2017 interview: “I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. It’s both the expectation, and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”