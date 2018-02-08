Better late than never! Alicia Vikander, who is notoriously private about her relationship with husband Michael Fassbender, opened up about their marriage in a new interview.

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” the Tomb Raider star, 29, told Vogue in a profile published on Thursday, February 8. “The happy-and-content thing, that’s talking about my private life.”

The Oscar winner, who met Fassbender, 40, while filming their 2016 flick The Light Between Oceans, revealed that she would love to work professionally with her husband again in the future. “We had a great experience … I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with,” she gushed. “Of course he’d done more films that me, but immediately when we started to work together, he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. he would be like, ‘I’m stuck, what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing … Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

Vikander told the magazine that she and the Assassin’s Creed star have settled down in Lisbon, Portugal, since tying the knot in October 2017. “It’s not about being secretive,” The Danish Girl star said of the intimate ceremony, which took place in Ibiza, Spain. “It’s just about choosing the few things that you keep private.”

Although the 12 Years a Slave actor and the Ex Machina actress generally keep a low profile, Fassbender confirmed their romance in September 2016. “Yeah, we met on the job and have been seeing each other since,” he told Good Morning America at the time. “She’s such a fierce performer. She’s so brave. She’s not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in characters. So I was really impressed by her immediately.”

Vikander has also spoken about her relationship in the past, telling Elle in August 2017 that she and Fassbender hope to have a family one day. “I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day,” she told the publication. “It’s both the expectation, and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”

