You’re a father, Devon Murray! The Harry Potter star welcomed his first child with Shannon McCaffrey Quinn on Saturday, January 2.

“Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, January 3, along with a pic of a celebratory cupcake and card. “Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe.”

The actor, 31, who is best known for playing Seamus Finnigan in the popular franchise, revealed his girlfriend’s pregnancy in July, writing via Instagram: “Baby Murray. 14th of January 2021. Thank you all so much for the kind messages. We’re both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her.”

The Ireland native’s former costars showed their support for the social media upload at the time. “Aww congratulations Dev!!” Evanna Lynch wrote, while Scarlett Hefner commented, “Congratulations Dev!! So exciting.”

Murray has been dating Quinn since 2018, calling her “the best girlfriend ever” the following year in an Instagram birthday tribute.

“I can’t wait to go on more life adventures with you @smccaffreyquinn,” the Angela’s Ashes star gushed in 2019. “I hope you have a great day. Love you.”

He isn’t the first member of the Harry Potter cast to become a father. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, had welcomed their baby girl.

In 2016, Murray candidly shared his depression battle with his followers, tweeting about his former suicidal thoughts in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“I’ve been battling depression in silence for ten years & only recently spoke about it and has made a huge difference #worldmentalhealthday,” he tweeted at the time. “I had suicidal thoughts this year and that was the kick up the arse that I needed! Open up, talk to people. If you suspect a friend or family member is suffering in silence #ReachOut to them. Let them know you care #worldmentalhealthday.”

After receiving support from followers and celebrities alike for his honesty, Murray went on to write, “I’m so happy that from me opening up it helped so many of you find the strength to. We are all loved and cared about by those around us #talk. I’m also so thankful for all the kind messages of support yesterday. So much love for you all.”