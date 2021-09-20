Princess Beatrice’s baby! The royal gave birth to her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s first child together on Saturday, September 18.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a Monday, September 20, announcement. “The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

In May, the royal family announced that the princess, 33, had a little one on the way. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read at the time. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The news came two months after Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August.

“Her Royal Highness and child are both doing well,” the palace’s February statement read. The new mom subsequently posted a black-and-white photo of her baby boy’s hand via Instagram at the time.

Sarah Ferguson exclusively told Us Weekly the previous month how much she loves watching her daughters grow up, gushing, “I have always been so close to my girls, and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it’s a real honor to see them grow.”

Beatrice had already taken on a motherhood role ahead of her own child’s arrival when she married the property developer, 37, in July 2020. Mozzi shares son Christopher Woolf, 5, with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

The royal family member opened up about stepparenting in March, calling it a “great honor.” She told Evening Standard at the time: “Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes. I … have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime [with Wolfie]. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor.”

Following Beatrice and the Banda founder’s “private wedding ceremony” at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, a source exclusively told Us that the couple couldn’t “wait to have kids.”

The insider added in July 2020: “She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”

The couple, who got engaged in September 2019, were originally supposed to tie the knot in May 2020, but their nuptials were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.