Embracing their new roles! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents in February 2021 and have shared so many sweet moments with their son, August.

The couple wed in October 2018, announcing two years later that they were expecting their first child.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” Prince Andrew‘s daughter captioned her September 2020 Instagram reveal, which featured a pair of tiny bear slippers.

Four months later, Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her upcoming grandchild, predicting that her daughter would make a “present” mom.

“She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother,” the Finding Sarah author explained in January 2021. “She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.”

As for herself, the Duchess of York added that she was going to make a “fantastic” grandma to the little one, dedicating her book The Adventures of Charlie, Blue and Larry the Lamp Post to the little one.

Ferguson, who is also the mother of Princess Beatrice, concluded, “Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family. I have always been so close to my girls, and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it’s a real honor to see them grow.”

August arrived the following month. “Her Royal Highness and child are both doing well,” read a February 2021 Buckingham Palace statement. While Eugenie and Brooksbank only shared a black-and-white photo of their baby boy’s hand at the time, they revealed his face and name two weeks later.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” the couple captioned family photos via Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ … Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

