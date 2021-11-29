New mom alert! Emily DiDonato gave birth on November 23 to her and husband Kyle Peterson’s first child.

“She’s here and she’s perfect!!!” the model, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. “After just 15 minutes of pushing this cutie entered the world at 9:44 PM on 11/23/21 at 8 pounds 10 oz. We are so in love with you already sweet girl!”

DiDonato shared her pregnancy news in a June Instagram video, showing her positive test, her bathing suit bump and ultrasound videos.

“Something special coming December 2021,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned the footage. “It was so hard to keep this a secret! So excited to share with all of you that I am pregnant with a baby girl.”

The New York native continued documenting her pregnancy progress via Instagram. “Is it a bump? Is it lunch? Or is it both?” she captioned June mirror selfies at 15 weeks. The following month, she asked her social media followers: “Does this dress make me look pregnant? The correct answer … is yes!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed Peterson in June 2018 in Colorado after four years of dating.

The bride walked down the aisle in a “classic, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress,” telling Vogue, “Because I’ve worked as a model for years and have even done bridal modeling, every dress I tried on didn’t feel special enough. But when I found this … I immediately felt beautiful and timeless in it. I didn’t want any [jewelry] that would take away or distract — just delicate pieces for a little sparkle.”

She and the financier met in January 2014 while boarding a flight from New York to Denver, later discovering that they lived one block from each other and had mutual friends.

“I was flying from New York to Vail to shoot the cover of Australian Vogue, and Kyle was going for a work trip,” DiDonato told the magazine following her nuptials. “We were next to each other on that flight, started chatting, and have been together pretty much ever since!”

The Cornell University grad proposed in November 2016 on “the same bridge that his grandfather proposed to his grandmother on.”

DiDonato is not the only Victoria’s Secret model to become a first-time mom in 2021. Devon Windsor gave birth to daughter Enzo with husband Johnny Dex Barbara in September, and Elsa Hosk welcomed daughter Tuulikki seven months prior.

“Happiest day of my life meeting you,” the Sweden native, 32, captioned an Instagram photo with partner Tom Daly at the time. “Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you. You came into this world like Super Woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”