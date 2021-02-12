Model mom! Elsa Hosk gave birth on Thursday, February 11, to her and Tom Daly’s first child.

“Happiest day of my life meeting you,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 31, captioned a Friday, February 12, Instagram selfie with her daughter. “Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you. Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like superwoman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”

Hosk revealed her pregnancy news in September when she shared maternity shoot photos. “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while,” the model captioned her Instagram slideshow at the time. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!”

Hosk went on to write, “And if you don’t know, now you know. Haven’t gotten used to posing with a belly yet. [Thanks] to the team that made me feel more beautiful than ever on this day.”

The Sweden native added that she was “halfway there,” showing her bare baby bump in the nude pictures.

“YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates,” fellow pregnant VS model Romee Strijd commented on the social media upload, while Shanina Shaik wrote, “So so excited another little angel !!!! Congratulations to you and Tom!!! What an exciting new adventure!!!”

The following month, Hosk used Calvin Klein underwear to share the sex of her and Daly’s baby-to-be.

“Babygirl,” the former professional basketball player captioned October Instagram photos of herself modeling pink lingerie.

Hosk continued documenting her baby bump progress via Instagram while rocking different looks, from a black Oscar de la Renta dress to Louis Vuitton jeans.

Daly praised his partner in November 2019 while celebrating her birthday. “Happy birthday week to my love!!” the District Vision cofounder captioned a PDA pic via Instagram at the time. “Your infectious beauty and caring spirit make everyday full of [love].”

Hosk opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in February 2019 about how she isn’t afraid to “sex it up” while dressing for Valentine’s Day with Daly.

“I think you have to always dress for yourself, no matter what,” the former athlete told Us. “I think that’s the most important part of getting dressed, especially with lingerie. You have to feel good, you have to be comfortable and then I think your boyfriend or girlfriend is always going be into that, when you feel your best.”