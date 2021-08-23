Someone sweet to sing about! Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to her and fiancé Andre Gray’s twin babies on August 16.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” the Little Mix member, 29, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on Monday, August 23. “Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21.”

Pinnock surprised her Instagram followers with stunning maternity shoot photos in May. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the singer captioned her social media slideshow at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you. … Feeling beyond blessed.”

Perrie Edwards commented, “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

The following week, Edwards, 27, shared her own pregnancy news. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” the fellow X Factor alum captioned black-and-white photos with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you, baby Ox!”

Pinnock was “so bloody happy” to be expecting at the same time as Edwards. “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both,” she commented on the announcement. “Love you so much!”

The bandmates adorably attended the Brit Awards together on May 11, both of them showing their baby bumps in white dresses while posing alongside Jade Thirlwall.

Pinnock continued documenting her pregnancy progress via Instagram, calling it the “hardest thing [she’s] EVER done.”

The England native explained in a June Instagram post: “Time to give my body some credit. I have struggled these past few weeks. Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix. But then I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown. Creating life. I am so proud of how far I’ve come and so grateful for this blessing.”

She and the professional soccer player, 29, got engaged in May 2020 after four years of dating.

“WTF just happened,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram after the proposal. “He bloody did it, and I said yes. I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams. I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @andre_gray I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”