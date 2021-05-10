This Little Mix member has a little one on the way! Perrie Edwards announced on Monday, May 10, that she is pregnant with her and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first child.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You,” the singer, 27, captioned black-and-white baby bump photos via Instagram. “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox.”

The professional soccer player, also 27, added in a post of his own: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

In the social media upload, the songwriter smiled in a black bra and matching leggings, her bare belly on display. The athlete cradled her stomach.

Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall commented, “Beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu.” Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock also responded, gushing, “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.”

The mom-to-be, 29, announced her own pregnancy news on Tuesday, May 4. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” Pinnock captioned maternity shoot photos via Instagram with fiancé Andre Gray. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Edwards commented at the time: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

The English native started dating Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017. Prior to their relationship, she dated ex-fiancé Zayn Malik from 2012 to 2015. The former One Direction member, 28, became a father last year, welcoming his daughter, Khai, now 7 months, with model Gigi Hadid.

Hours after the Los Angeles native, 26, announced her pregnancy news in April 2020, Edwards gushed about having the “time of [her] life” amid quarantine with her boyfriend.

“I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house, and I’ve never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do,” the X Factor alum said during a Kyle & Jackie O Show appearance at the time. “So it has been nice, but I’m losing track of what day it is.”