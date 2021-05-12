The celebs at the 2021 BRIT Awards certainly know how to create top hit, so it’s no surprise that the evening’s fashion was as equally off the charts!

For the 41st annual awards show honoring the best in music, presenters, performers and nominees suited up and slipped on their best dresses before strutting down the red carpet at The O2 Arena in London, England. And take it from Us, there was no shortage of fabulous fashion!

Guys and girls alike rocked some seriously stylish outfits and had no fear of embracing funky prints, out-of-the-box silhouettes and, of course, tons of shimmer and sparkles.

Dua Lipa, forever a fashion icon, owned the carpet in a retro look that was clearly inspired by the late Amy Whinehouse. She rocked a corseted yellow mini dress by Vivienne Westwood. The gorgeous look featured an asymmetrical train and pink and blue mesh overlay. Her accessories were just as on-point, wearing a pearl choker, stocking garters and lace-up platform boots.

Another standout from the evening? Olivia Rodrigo! The “Drivers License” singer looked as-sweet-as-can-be in a ‘50s-inspired neon green tulle gown from Christian Dior. The star (who met Taylor Swift IRL!) added a thin black belt at the waist and slipped into black platform sandals.

Even though stars like Little Mix, Celeste and Raye came dressed to impress, it was the guys that truly blew Us away on the red carpet!

Billy Porter slayed — obviously. The Pose star showed up in a ThreeASFOUR silk dress, which featured gorgeous draping and lace sleeves. Accessories were of the essence, so he paired the black minidress with platform Rick Owens boots, an Oscar de la Renta lunchbox style bag and a tulle hat.

Olly Alexander, who performed with Elton John at the awards show, also rocked the red carpet! Wearing a star-print black-and-white Gucci suit, the 30-year-old British musician certainly made a statement. The ensemble featured feather sleeves and a baby blue undershirt, which he paired with black mules and silver rings.

From Adam Lambert’s Dolce & Gabbana leopard print suit and Headie One’s Louis Vuitton coat to Mabel’s custom Tony Ward gown, keep scrolling to see the show-stopping glitz and glamour from the 2021 BRIT Awards!