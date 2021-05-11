Glam slam! Sequins and sparkles were the name of the game for Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards, which aired on Tuesday, May 11.

The 31-year-old singer may have skipped the red carpet, but the second she shared a glimpse of her stylish set, it was clear she was going to steal the show.

“Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs,” the “Fearless” singer captioned her Instagram, which gave fans a first look at her stunning Miu Miu ensemble.

While the comments for the post were turned off, Swifties certainly showed their strength in number — the post received nearly two million likes in just two hours!

Fast forward to the live event and the singer’s look — from the tiny crop top to skin-tight skirt — was on full display. The two-piece set appeared to be green in Swift’s Instagram post, but it was actually an off-white color on-camera. The stunning number featured delicate crystal straps and indicate detailing, sparkles and sequins from top to bottom. She accessorized the look with Ananya jewelry.

When it came to glam — Swift stuck to her signature. She rocked a bright red lip and mostly matte complexion. Her hair was styled is super loose waves and her bangs brushed across the top of her brows.

The statement-making fashion choice couldn’t have come at a better time, as Swift was honored with the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards, which is given “in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.”

And get this: she is both the first female and the first non-English artist to receive the award!

“I am so indebted to and grateful to my British fans,” the singer said in her acceptance speech. “I love you so much for everything you’ve done for me. We’ve had so many amazing memories in the last 15 years — from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire to playing the O2 Arena to playing Wembley Stadium.”

The Folklore singer even gave an inspiring piece of advise to aspiring artist. “I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising.”

She continued: “And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism — you cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you.”