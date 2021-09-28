The Bush family has gained a new mini member! Barbara Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, have secretly welcomed their first child.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” George Bush and Laura Bush told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, September 28, noting that the infant was born in Maine.

The former president, 75, became a grandpa in 2013 when Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her daughter Mila, now 8. The Today show anchor, 39, is also the mother of Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2, with her husband, Henry Hager.

The journalist wed Hager, 43, in 2008 in Texas. As for Barbara, the activist, 39, wed Coyne 10 years later in Maine.

“My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine,” Jenna gushed via Instagram following her twin’s October 2018 nuptials. “It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!) Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be this beauties sister.”

The bride stunned at the ceremony in a Vera Wang dress. Her aunt Dorothy Bush Koch officiated the wedding.

Before welcoming her baby girl, Barbara doted on her nieces and nephew. When Hal was born in August 2019, the Yale University grad visited Jenna with “donuts and tacos” in hand.

The siblings have a close bond, and Jenna honored her “partner since birth” in a touching November 2020 birthday tribute via Instagram.

“I don’t know life without this beautiful, giving gorgeous soul — and wouldn’t want to,” the University of Texas grad wrote at the time. “I’m the luckiest to be born walking through life side-by-side with the small girl with the largest heart. I adore you @barbaritabush!”

The pair penned a joint memoir in 2017 titled Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life. “We’ve always known how lucky we are to have a partner in everything we’ve done in our lives,” Jenna told Parade at the time. “We’ve always had someone to enjoy experiences with. We always had each other even on days that were scary. That’s one of the reasons we wrote this ode to sisterhood. … Barbara has spent her career helping people. Watching her navigate life with this open heart is a really beautiful thing to witness. The fact that I get to be her sister makes me so proud.”