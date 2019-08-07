



Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne is definitely a cool aunt! The activist showed up to meet her new nephew, Henry Harold Hager, (who will go by “Hal”) bearing an array of tasty treats.

According to baby Hal’s mom, Coyne’s twin Jenna Bush Hager, the newlywed, 37, was the first family member to meet her son, whom she shares with, Henry Hager. “Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos,” Jenna captioned a series of Instagram snapshots of Coyne holding Hal. The baby was born on Friday, August 2, in New York City.

In one photo, Coyne is gazing lovingly at her nephew in her arms. In another, the proud aunt cradles Hal as Jenna, also 37, gives a thumbs up for the camera and Henry poses in a makeshift cape. The third and final photo features Coyne and Jenna snuggled in a hospital bed together as baby Hal rests on his mom’s chest.

Jenna added the hashtags. “#sistersfirst, #tacosforthewin and #noticehenry’scape.”

The post, which has already been liked more than 166,000 times, has also received dozens of positive messages from Jenna’s followers, with many calling attention to Coyne’s stellar food choices. “Can’t get much better than tacos & donuts. Best sister & aunt,” wrote one. Added another: “Congrats!!! He’s precious. Donuts & tacos sound perfect after delivery.”

Aside from Coyne, little Hal has had his share of other important visitors since his birth earlier this month. Jenna’s Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie stopped by for some cuddles, as did her parents, Laura and former president George W. Bush, whom Jenna joked was “a little mad” that the newest addition wasn’t named after him.

The tiny tot also got a warm welcome from big sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. “And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Jenna captioned a series of Instagram photos of her daughters meeting Hal for the first time.

In a phone call with her Today coworkers on Monday, August 5, the Sisters First coauthor said her girls are “crazy” about Hal, whom they are already calling “Hal Pal” and are “just so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

