Barbara Bush, George W. Bush’s Daughter, Marries Boyfriend Craig Coyne

Barbara Bush is a bride! The daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush married her screenwriter boyfriend, Craig Coyne, over the weekend.

Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush, gushed over the nuptials via Instagram on Monday, October 8. “My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)” the Today cohost wrote.

In a second pic, she added: “Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be this beauties sister.”

Barbara, 36, stunned in a floor-length ivory dress for the ceremony while Jenna wore a red floral off-the-shoulder ensemble. (Jenna, for her part, is mom of daughters Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, with husband Henry Chase Hager.)

The couple exchanged vows at their family’s compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. The wedding comes six months after the twins’ grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92.

