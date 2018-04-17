Barbara Bush Dead: Former First Lady Dies at 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush died on Tuesday, April 17, Us Weekly confirms. She was 92.

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92,” her husband George H. W. Bush‘s office said in a statement. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush, five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce. The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

As previously reported, the former president released a statement on April 15 announcing that Barbara would no longer be seeking medical treatment for her ailing health, and she would instead focus on comfort care. The statement came following a series of recent hospitalizations.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement read. “She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

The following day, Jenna Bush Hager opened up to her Today show colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about her grandmother. “We are grateful for her. She’s the best grandmother that anybody could ever have,” Hager, 36, said. “[My sister] Barbara and I talked to her last night. She’s in great spirits and she’s a fighter. She’s an enforcer.”

The elder Barbara was widely known for her humanitarian and charitable efforts, some of which included campaigning to improve literacy in the ’80s.

Barbara and George H. W. wed in 1945 and share five children: George, Jeb, Dorothy, Neil, Marvin. They also shared a daughter, Robin, who passed away at the age of 3. The former first couple had both been recently battling health issues, including being hospitalized in January 2017 at the same hospital, in which the former Navy aviator was admitted for pneumonia, and Barbara for bronchitis.

