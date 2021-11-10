Surprise! Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin welcomed their twins early at 32 weeks along.

“My sweet babies decided to come early,” the YouTuber, 34, captioned her Wednesday, November 10, Instagram reveal. “Go see the magical chaos that happened this weekend.”

The California native shared her birth story via YouTube, beginning by telling son Flynn, 2, that her water had broken in bed. After straightening her hair and driving to the hospital with Stocklin, 39, Ballinger found out that she had an umbilical cord complication and needed an emergency C-section.

“I guess I had babies today,” Ballinger said after the infants, a son and a daughter, arrived four minutes apart. “That was crazy. … We couldn’t film it. It was too fast, too hectic, too scary. It was really insane. I’m OK. They are OK, but they’re going to be in the NICU for a little.”

The little ones arrived six months after the Haters Back Off alum’s pregnancy announcement.

“I can’t believe I’m pregnant with TWINS,” Ballinger told her Instagram followers in May. “A lot of people have asked how Flynn reacted to the news. He is very excited and loves giving the babies kisses … but now he thinks everyone has babies in their tummy. Including himself. Lol he’s gonna be an incredible brother and I’m so grateful for all his cuddles and kisses when I’m feeling nauseous.”

Her partner shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “Party of five.” She and the actor went on to share the sex of their upcoming arrivals in July.

“I have a little son and a little daughter in me,” the singer said in a YouTube video at the time. “I’m so excited. Oh, my God, I can’t believe it! This is, like, the best day ever. This was such a magical experience for me. I thought I wasn’t gonna know the genders of the babies for at least another month.”

The actress showed her baby bump progress throughout her pregnancy, writing via Instagram in September that it had been a “painful, draining [and] awful” experience.

“This pregnancy has been … not fun. No ‘pregnancy glow’ for me,” she captioned a photo of her bare belly. “Somehow, I’m surviving and I’m really excited to meet my new lil’ boy and girl this winter. I just wish I could sleep through the last three to four months of pregnancy and wake up to those cute little muffins in my arms. I get to have double the cuddles!! Double the kisses!! Double the newborn cuteness! I’m so excited!”

The vlogger and Stocklin tied the knot in 2018 in California, welcoming Flynn in December of that same year.