She’s got a double dose of good news, so Haters Back Off! Colleen Ballinger, star of the Netflix show of the same title and the popular YouTube series Miranda Sings, revealed in a YouTube video posted on Friday, June 29, that she’s engaged to actor Erik Stocklin and expecting a child with him.

In the video, viewers see the moment in April when the 31-year-old took her pregnancy test, followed by a montage of pregnancy milestones from the past two months. Then the actress talks directly to her fans, telling them she had intended to “Kylie Jenner all of y’all” and keep the news private for longer, but her baby bump became noticeable faster than average because of her diminutive stature.

“I am 13 and a half weeks pregnant,” Ballinger says in the video. “I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud to a camera. This has been the hardest secret to keep from you guys … I’ve never cared about anything more. Like, I have a baby! I’m so pregnant!”

Then the comedian delves into her relationship with Stocklin, 35, an actor known for his roles in Stalker, Mistresses and Haters Back Off. “As you guys know, Erik and I have kept our relationship pretty private,” Ballinger says. “Erik is not an Internet person. He’s so shy and sweet, and social media and the Internet [are] not really his thing. So we’ve kept our relationship extremely private.”

Ballinger continues: “We started out as friends, and that turned into best friends in the whole world, and then that slowly turned into more. But when it turned into more, we very quickly realized, ‘This is my person.’ We knew we wanted to be married, we wanted to have a family together, we wanted to grow old together. This is what we want, this is what we need. It just is a perfect fit.”

The YouTube breakout was previously married to Josh Evans. In September 2016, she announced she and Evans were breaking up after little over than a year of marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!