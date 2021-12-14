Baby makes four! Lindsay Ellingson gave birth to her second child, Roen Allen Clayton, ahead of his due date, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Roen surprised us with an early arrival just in time for the holidays,” the 37-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 13. “My water broke on Saturday morning … I wasn’t ready at all!”

The Victoria’s Secret model welcomed her baby boy on Saturday, December 11, at 11:13 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Ellingson told Us that her hospital bag “wasn’t even packed,” but she and husband Sean Clayton rolled with it.

“I was so excited to meet our second baby boy,” the California native added. “We can’t wait to see him and Carter grow together — he’s got a best friend for life.”

One day prior, Ellingson asked her social media followers what their “must-have” hospital bag items were, revealing that she should “probably start packaging” her own grab-and-go tote since she had hit the 37-week pregnancy mark.

Roen joins big brother, Carter, whom the couple welcomed in May 2020. “Our lives are forever changed, and we couldn’t be more grateful!” Ellingson wrote via Instagram. “Welcome to the world little Carter. He’s such an angel. I’m so in love.”

The duo, who wed in South Carolina in July 2014, announced in August that they were expecting their second child just 15 months after Ellingson gave birth to Carter.

“Our family is growing!” the Wander Beauty cofounder wrote at the time via social media. “Can’t believe we are halfway to baby No. 2. Carter has no clue, but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.”

Ellingson kept a lot of her second pregnancy under wraps, but she gave her followers an update in October while showing off her growing baby bump as she started her third trimester.

“Feeling great so far,” the New York resident wrote via Instagram while cradling her bare stomach in the mirror. “I think running after a toddler keeps me distracted and energized.”

The pregnant star, who suffered a miscarriage ahead of welcoming her first child, revealed that she was “getting a little nervous for that no sleep newborn phase again,” especially now that she would have two little ones to care for.

“So grateful for this healthy pregnancy and a sibling for Carter,” she added in October.