Model mom! Lindsay Ellingson is pregnant with her second child, 15 months after giving birth to her first.

“Our family is growing!” the Victoria’s Secret model, 36, captioned a Saturday, August 14, Instagram slideshow with fiancé Sean Clayton and their son, Carter. “Can’t believe we are halfway to baby No. 2. Carter has no clue, but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.”

In the photos, taken by the Wander Beauty cofounder’s mom, the expectant star showed her baby bump in a floral dress while holding her toddler.

“So exciting! Congrats!!” fellow pregnant model Devon Windsor commented on the social media upload, while pregnant Emily Didonato wrote, “Adorable! Congrats!”

Ellingson announced her pregnancy with Carter in January 2020 with a maternity shoot via Instagram.

“We are so excited and so blessed to finally share this good news! Our rainbow baby is arriving this summer,” the California native captioned the black-and-white photos, referencing her previous miscarriage. “The mental recovery to start again and celebrate this pregnancy has been hard, but worth it. I owe it to weekly therapy, supportive friends and family, my faith and daily meditation. This baby will never replace the one I lost, and I will never forget her, but I am looking ahead with positivity, and so grateful to have this healthy baby growing inside me.”

The model reflected on her 19-week pregnancy loss at the time, writing, “It was an incredibly sad and traumatizing experience. I was ashamed to talk about it because it made people so uncomfortable ,and I didn’t know anyone else in my friend group who had lost their baby. On social media, all I saw were perfect pregnancies and perfect babies. I felt very alone.”

The couple’s rainbow baby arrived in May 2020, and the new mom called Carter “so cuddly and sweet” in his Instagram debut.

“Our lives are forever changed, and we couldn’t be more grateful!” Ellingson told her Instagram followers at the time. “Welcome to the world little Carter. He’s such an angel. I’m so in love.”

She went on to call motherhood the “hardest but most rewarding” experience of her life.

Ellingson and Clayton got engaged in November 2013 after six years of dating. The pair wed in July of the following year in Colorado.