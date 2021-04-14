It’s high-time to get our summer skincare glow on! To help Us out, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Emily DiDonato invited Us Weekly into her home to break down how she gets her skin and hair ready for summer with her nighttime beauty sleep routine. Watch the exclusive video above to see how it’s done!

Beauty Trend Gone Viral

“Gua Sha has been going viral on TikTok. I’m a total sucker for TikTok trends,” DiDonato admitted as she looked up her favorite YouTube Gua Sha tutorial. “I go to YouTube every night, and I watch this woman do it on her skin. It’s called ‘Learn Facial Gua Sha from a Chinese Medical Skincare Professional,’ because, of course, it’s important to learn something like this from a professional. I usually watch this and do it. Then, this is Ize’s hydrating facial oil. I just take a few drops and massage it into my skin.”

Dry Hair, Do Care

“Tonight is a no wash night. So I’ll just brush my hair and put a little bit of oil in it. My favorite hairbrush is this one from S-Hearts-S. I believe this is actually a Japanese hair brush,” the influencer explained. “The reason why I love it is I have really, really dry scalp. It’s something that I’ve had for about a year now that I haven’t really been able to figure out, but this feels so good on your scalp.”

To further help her dry scalp, DiDonoto said: “For my hair oil, I am using this honey-infused her oil from Gisou, which is Negin Mirsalehi’s brand. I don’t care if I’m going to bed with a lot of oil because just let that do its magic, and then I will wash it in the morning. Sometimes I’ll take a little extra and massage it into my scalp because like I said, I h ave super, super dry scalp, and It feels really good.”

Keep it Fresh

“I always brush my teeth with this Jason Total Protection. I’m kind of still trying to figure out the best like nontoxic toothpaste,” she told Us. “I also do a little bit of Tom’s whole care mouthwash.”

Skincare Guru

The model recently co-founded her own skincare brand — Covey — and she starts her nighttime skincare routine with its cleanser which contains aloe leaf juice, which she says “is really soothing.” She follows it up with Covey’s Next Up Vitamin C Serum.

“You might be surprised by me using a vitamin C serum in the evening, but actually vitamin C helps to produce collagen,” she noted. “It really gives your skin this smooth, glowy look. Then I seal all that in with Covey’s Last But Not Least Moisturizer. It is so hydrating and so soothing.”

Reset and Relax

“The only thing that I kind of take at night right now is magnesium. Magnesium gives me this really nice, calm kind of relaxed feeling,” she explained. “When I climb into bed, I put on a little sound machine app. Mine is called ‘Relax Melodies.’ My favorite sound is heavy rain. It’s so relaxing and [gives] cozy feelings.”