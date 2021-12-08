Kelly McCreary is a mom! The actress and her husband, Pete Chatmon, secretly welcomed their first child on October 3.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 40, shared the news with People on Wednesday, December 8.

The announcement came four months after McCreary used a positive pregnancy test to announce that she and the director, 44, had a little one on the way.

“When being late comes right on time,” the Wisconsin native told her Instagram followers in August. “Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family and to share the news with all of you! Lemme tell you, there’s nothing like finding out by seeing the word spelled out, clear as day, leaving no mystery whatsoever: PREGNANT!”

While McCreary did not show her baby bump in the social media upload at the time, she sported a “Hot Mama” necklace.

“This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time,” Chatmon wrote in a post of his own at the time. “So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume. Baby Jordans Not Pictured.”

The New York native posted sweet shots with his wife the following month, writing via Instagram: “Happy Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life. All Roads Lead To You. We’ve Seen The World And Learned Each Other Over These Past 4+ Years. I Can’t Wait To See What The World Learns From You In The Years To Come. I’m In Your Corner And Right Alongside You. Let’s Go!!!”

McCreary commented, “My love. My life. There is no one with whom I’d rather walk this road. Grateful every single day.”

She and the New York University grad met on the Grey’s Anatomy set in 2017 and got engaged two years later. They wed in May 2019 in Florida.

“Married, yo!” the bride gushed via Instagram at the time. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon.”

While celebrating their second anniversary in May, the Emily Owens, M.D. alum wrote, “Two years down, [forever] to go. Happy Anniversary, my baby, my love, my favorite person, the best decision I’ve ever made in my whole entire life.”

Before becoming parents, the couple adopted their dog, Motown. “We knew from the moment we met you that you were the one for us,” McCreary captioned an Instagram slideshow in August. “From adoption day to today, you have given our lives more delight, laughter, snuggles and kisses than we could have imagined. We love you!!!”