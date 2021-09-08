Time for a tie-breaker! Anny Francisco and Robert Springs have welcomed their baby boy.

“Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior,” Springs wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 7. “Gave birth to our baby boy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums previously welcomed daughter Brenda, now 13 months, in July 2020. The New York native is the father of five other children from four previous relationships, and his son Bryson lives at home with them.

The little ones were both featured in the reality stars’ April pregnancy reveal, complete with a gold “baby” balloon and ultrasound photos.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the Dominican Republic native captioned an Instagram post at the time with her baby bump on display. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

The following month, she and Robert shared the sex of their second child together in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Single Life.

“It’s a boy,” Anny gushed after cutting into a cake and watching her husband shoot a blue confetti popper into the air. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

Bryson had previously guessed the news, telling his stepmom, “It’s gonna be a boy because we can’t have two girls.”

The little one’s sister, Brenda, was born in July 2020. “Welcome to the world my princess,” Anny wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life. My gift from God was born July 28, 2020.”

Robert added in a post of his own: “My beautiful wife and my beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your love and support your love is overwhelming thank you ALL.”

While celebrating Brenda’s 1st birthday in July, Anny called the toddler a “princess.” She wrote, “[Brenda] gave me the blessing of being a mother for the first time. I feel so blessed for my baby.”

She and Robert wed in September 2019 in Florida. Before revealing seven months later that they had a baby on the way, Anny said that she wanted a big family.

“He already [has] five babies, and I’m gonna have five!” the bride said in a confessional on the TLC show after the wedding.

The TLC personality was previously married and struggled with fertility issues while trying to conceive with her ex. When asked in a 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All episode whether she still wanted to become a mom with Robert, she gushed, “Yes.”