Bode Miller’s brood is bigger! The Olympian’s wife, Morgan Beck, announced the birth of their sixth child together, his eighth, on Monday, December 6.

“She’s here,” Beck, 34, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the baby girl via Instagram.

The New Hampshire native became a dad in 2008 when he welcomed daughter Neesyn, now 13, with then-girlfriend Chanel Johnson, followed by son Samuel, now 8, in 2013 with Sara McKenna.

The ski racer and Beck started growing their family two years later when son Edward, 6, arrived. Daughter Emeline was born in November 2016, and she died in a drowning accident nearly two years later. The California native, who was pregnant at the time of Emmy’s death, gave birth to son Easton, now 3, four months later, followed by twins Asher and Aksel, 2, in November 2019.

The model announced in May that her sixth child was on the way, writing via Instagram: “We are so excited to share some very big news. We Are Pregnant! Family means everything to us, and we are so excited that ours continues to grow! Baby Miller Ocho coming November 2021.”

In a post of his own at the time, Miller gushed that the “cat [was] outta the bag.” The Go Fast, Be Good, Have Fun author called his wife “beyond incredible” and went on to gush, “We’re at the finish line. Excited to announce that Miller baby ocho is due in November!”

The couple used pink confetti cannons to announce the sex of their upcoming arrival later that same month. “IT’S A GIRL!!!” the expectant star captioned an Instagram slideshow. “There are no words to describe this moment. My heart is overflowing with joy and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!”

While she and Miller “never agree[d]” on their kids’ names, they decided that their youngest child’s moniker would honor Emeline.

“Most of our kids have family names too or names that have meaning so we have been toying with the idea of incorporating some part of Emmy’s name; Emeline Grier Miller V,” Beck explained in a June social media upload. “As of now, Bode’s favorite is Scarlett, I like Olivia and calling her Liv, my sister loves the name Goldie, Dace likes Bowie, Nash loves Jack and Nate hasn’t weighed in yet.”

The couple, who wed in October 2012, have been vocal about water safety for children since losing their daughter, and they have given their babies swimming lessons at young ages.

“That could’ve been Emmy. That should’ve been Emmy,” Beck said during an April 2019 Today show appearance. “It would’ve changed everything.”