Married at First Sight mom and dad! Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed their first child on Wednesday, November 3.

The couple named their son Westin Paul Hurd. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.

The reality stars announced in July that they were starting a family. “From the moment we said I do we wanted to get to this point,” the Maryland native, 34, captioned his Instagram announcement at the time. “A next chapter to our lives is starting soon with a new character. Beyond excited for what all happens next.”

In the social media upload, the network technician wore a shirt that read, “Have you HURD the news?” He held a “Dad” hat, while his wife held a matching “Mom” one. Her tee read, “We’re expecting!”

The Ohio native shared the news with an ultrasound photo, writing, “It’s true! Can’t wait to meet baby H this fall.”

The former Lifetime personalities, who appeared on season 10 of MAFS, celebrated a joint baby shower in October. “Thanks to all the family and friends to come out and support us at the baby shower!” the dad-to-be captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Can’t believe we are less than a month away to meet baby H.”

The pregnant star continued sharing her baby bump progress with her Instagram followers, from beach trips in September to a run in October.

That same month, she and Hurd revealed the sex of their little one during an episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

“My prediction is right. We’re about to have a son,” the mom-to-be said at the time. “I’m very happy. It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time.”

Her husband chimed in, “All of these things start running through my head about things I want to teach him. Everything just came crashing down on me.”

The pair tied the knot in August 2019, and they celebrated their second anniversary earlier this year. “Happy 2 year Anniversary of marriage and knowing each other,” the nurse manager gushed via Instagram in August. “Wouldn’t change anything about this day or how we met!”

Hurd called their nuptials “a blur” in a July 2020 Instagram post, telling his social media followers: “There is so much I don’t remember … but there is one thing I do remember and that’s her. Love you @jessica_studer.”