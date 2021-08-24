Bringing Up Bates’ Erin Is Pregnant With 5th Baby After Health Complications

Mom’s little miracle! Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates is pregnant with baby No. 5 after health complications, Us Weekly confirms.

Bates, 30, and her husband, Chad Paine, are already the parents of son Charles, 6, and daughters Brooklyn, 5, Everly, 3, and Holland, 22 months.

In February, the Tennessee native exclusively told Us Weekly that conceiving a fifth child would be a “miracle” because of the complications she experienced after battling COVID-19 twice.

“Ever since the second time that I had it, I started having all of these female issues and it caused a lot of internal bleeding,” the reality star explained at the time. “So with the first surgery, they just removed all of the blood. The second surgery, they ended up taking out one of my ovaries. And then the last surgery, they removed most of my second ovary. So right now, we’re just dealing with trying to balance hormones with hormone therapy and stuff like that.”

The UPtv personality went on to detail her “night sweats, mood swings” and “crazy” hormones at the time.

“I think one of the hardest parts for me would probably be the fact that to ever get pregnant again would be, like, a huge miracle because I basically have one third of an ovary left, but it’s very scarred from three surgeries,” Bates told Us. “So at this point, it’s not in the question at all, which is sad because me and Chad always talked about having at least 10 children, but you never know what God has for the future. Sometimes it’s not like what you plan or how you envision it. So I don’t know what God has for us down the road, but we’re definitely open to many options.”

The worship singer first shared her issues in an Instagram post earlier that same month, calling her husband, 34, a “hero.”

Bates wrote at the time: “He has pampered and waited on me hand and foot all day and all night. He has been so patient and caring, and he’s not too shabby as a cook and for sure better than me at laundry, dishes and mopping. His daily love notes have made me cry and smile at the same time, and nothing is sweeter than hearing the kids belly laugh as he chases them through the house for hours or makes his stories come to life every night. I am so blessed. So blessed.”