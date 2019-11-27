



Another Bates baby! Erin Paine (née Bates) gave birth on Tuesday, November 26, at 5:24 a.m., welcoming her fourth child with her husband, Chad Paine.

“Our hearts are overflowing with happiness and love as we embrace our newest gift, Holland Grace,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “The thrill of welcoming a baby into a family never gets old, and with the added excitement of big brother and sisters, the thrill has only escalated! We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving season with the delivery of a healthy baby, surrounded by a loving family and friends. We are already so in love with this new chapter in our lives! We’re blessed.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars announced in June that they had a baby on board, telling UPtv, “It’s official, baby No. 4 is on the way. We know that life is fixing to get even crazier, but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!”

Their little one joins older siblings Carson, Brooklyn, and Everly. When the reality stars’ youngest arrived in March 2018, the new parents gushed to Us exclusively about her birth.

“The thrill and joy of holding another precious baby never grows old,” the pair told Us at the time. “She has already been smothered with love and kisses, and our hearts are so thankful to God for a healthy little baby girl. Seeing Carson and Brooklyn’s faces light up at the sight of their sister brought us to tears. It feels like we are experiencing a little bit of heaven on earth right now.”

The Expecting: Erin & Chad stars documented Erin’s pregnancy on their UPtv show, as well as on social media. In July, the mom-to-be, 28, revealed her baby’s sex and due date on Instagram.

“It’s raining GIRLS!” the pregnant star wrote at the time. “We are already so in love with Holland Grace, due to arrive in December!” She went on to say that she was “so grateful to be in this journey with [her] sister-in-law,” Whitney Bates (née Perkins), who was also expecting a baby girl with her husband, Zach Bates, due in November. Khloé arrived earlier this month.

Both of these Bates’ births came after Josie Balka (née Bates), welcomed her daughter with her husband, Kelton Balka, in July.

People was the first to report the birth news.