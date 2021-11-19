Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With 2nd Child, Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Surprise! Julia Stiles revealed on Thursday, November 18, that she is pregnant with her and husband Preston Cook’s second child.

The actress, 40, attended the Humans premiere, posing on the red carpet in a black dress and cradling her stomach. Her representative confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Friday, November 19.

The New York native and Cook got engaged in 2016. The proposal came as a shock, the Columbia University grad told Kelly Ripa in July of that same year.

“We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” Stiles recalled at the time. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

The following year, the pair announced that they were starting a family. Stiles showed her budding belly in a fitted black dress during an interview at the time.

The couple’s baby, a son named Strummer, now 4, arrived in October 2017, one month after the pair tied the knot in Seattle.

The bride showed off her baby bump at her Labor Day ceremony. “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” she captioned a close-up shot of her dress.

In December 2017, the 10 Things I Hate About You star showed a glimpse of her infant in a carrier. “I haven’t worn a backpack since middle school. Now I have a front pack,” she captioned a sweet Instagram shot at the time.

When mom-shamers commented on the Riviera star’s social media upload, Stiles clapped back.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote via Instagram. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

After telling fellow moms to “always read the safety instructions,” the new mom concluded, “Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5-week-old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun.”