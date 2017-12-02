Julia Stiles fired back at critics who claimed she was not holding her 5-week-old son, Strummer, properly while the child was in a baby carrier — and she did it in the most classy way possible!

The 10 Things I Hate About You star, 36, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday, November 30, of her with the baby bundled up in a baby carrier. She cheekily captioned it, “I haven’t worn a back pack since middle school. Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers.”

I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. 🤓 Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

While some of her followers gushed about the adorable pic, others mom-shamed Stiles for holding the baby incorrectly, prompting her to respond on Friday, December 1.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother,” the Riviera actress wrote in an Instagram post. “That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”

“I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet,” Stiles continued. “And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

“Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record,” she added. “It’s way more fun.” The statement was written alongside a photo of the members of The Clash. It’s believed her son’s name was inspired by the band’s late front man, Joe Strummer.

Stiles seems to have found some support in her followers, with many of them defending her. One wrote, “Looking good. Not sure what the heck is wrong with this picture. Looks very normal to me. Congrats!” while another commented, “Moms who criticize other moms are those who simply are not happy people or dissatisfied mothers themselves. Those mothers will always be there, but don’t let them get you down. Your little one is beautiful, just like you!”

As previously reported, the actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly in June that she was expecting her first child with then-fiancé Preston J. Cook. They wed in September and announced the arrival of their son in a Facebook post on November 21 by sharing a photo of the newborn’s hand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!