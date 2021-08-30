The Bates family is getting bigger! Carlin Bates is pregnant with her and Evan Stewart’s second child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!” the couple wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 30. “Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! … Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars tied the knot in May 2019 in Tennessee, announcing four months later that they were starting a family.

“We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child,” the reality stars wrote in a September 2019 statement. “Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams. We are so happy at the thought of parenting together. Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

The expectant star, now 23, added at the time: “Even though I’m very early into my pregnancy, I already look at my mom and wonder, ‘How did you do this 19 times?’ Yet, she acted as if each pregnancy was a gift and a privilege, and that’s exactly the sentiment I want to have. She made us all feel special and loved and more than anything, Evan and I want to be the kind of parents that invest in our child’s life in such a way that they know what a treasure they are to us!”

Their daughter, Layla, now 18 months, arrived in January 2020, the pair exclusively shared with Us Weekly.

“How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world?” the UPtv personalities told Us at the time. “We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival! She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”

The following year, Bates exclusively told Us that she doesn’t see herself having 19 children like her mom, Kelly Jo Bates.

“My mom’s super mom,” Carlin said in February. “I definitely want a few. Right now, we’re just so excited and cherish in every little moment with Layla, but we’ll see, who knows.”

Carlin’s older sister Erin Bates chimed in at the time: “Maybe [they’ll have] between six and 19.”