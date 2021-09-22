Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa! The talent manager’s daughter Savannah Blackstock is pregnant with her and boyfriend Quentin Lee‘s first child.

“The most precious secret we’ve ever kept,” the 19-year-old captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram on Wednesday, September 21.

Lee added with a post of his own: “Sorry … been busy. #newchapter.”

The expectant star has given glimpses of her relationship via Instagram over the years, from a “baewatching” beach trip in November 2019 to a s’mores night in October 2020.

Savannah celebrated Lee’s June 2020 birthday with a touching Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy birthday my love, I am so blessed to have found someone so perfect for me. I look forward to being a part of your growth, and I will always be right by your side through thick and thin. You give me happiness I never knew existed. You have my heart forever and always.”

Brandon, 44, shares the teen with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, as well as son Seth, 14. After their 2012 split, the Texas native moved on with Kelly Clarkson, and they share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

The Voice judge filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Kelly Clarkson Show host was “hopeful” about their coparenting dynamic.

“Brandon only has the kids 25 percent of the time,” an insider told Us. “Kelly and Brandon don’t communicate directly regarding the kids. They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings. Nannies and their lawyers are also used to communicate.”

In February of the following year, the “Walk Away” singer explained to her NBC show’s viewers why coparenting had been “tough,” saying, “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally. … As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The songwriter was awarded most of the duo’s assets in August, including their Montana ranch. A judge ruled to uphold the exes’ prenup as well, and a source told Us that same month that Clarkson “hasn’t and will never look back.” The insider said, “The marriage was really, really awful at the end. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer. … She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids.”

The exes, who have yet to finalize their divorce, previously disagreed on expanding their family. One month prior to their breakup, Clarkson told Gordon Ramsay that she wanted to conceive again.

“I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’” the American Idol alum said during a May 2020 episode of her talk show. “You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.’”