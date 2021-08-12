One step closer to becoming Miss Independent. Kelly Clarkson has won her Montana property in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, TMZ reported on Thursday, August 12.

The Grammy winner, 39, was given most of the pair’s assets, including the Montana ranch where Blackstock, 44, is currently living.

According to documents filed on August 9, Clarkson stated that she was hoping to sell the ranch, describing it as a “financial burden.” Her request was denied at the time. She also previously requested to restore her maiden name.

Blackstock testified in court months prior that he wanted to focus on being a full-time rancher, leaving behind his career in the entertainment industry as a music manager.

“Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work,” the judge wrote in documents filed on August 6. The docs, obtained by Us Weekly, added that if Blackstock fails to pay the costs to maintain the ranch — $81,000 per month — the Voice coach can file another motion to sell.

Blackstock was also contesting the duo’s prenup and requested all their properties split, as well as income the “Since You Been Gone” singer earned during their marriage. The judge reportedly shut that down, according to TMZ’s Thursday story.

The former couple married in 2013 and share two children: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

In July, Us confirmed that the Texas native was ordered to pay her estranged husband nearly $200,000 per month in support beginning in April. He will temporarily receive $150,000 each month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for their children.

While the former music manager is changing his career path, the American Idol winner is ready to move on romantically one year after filing.

“She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks,” a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business.”