Learning as she goes. Kelly Clarkson turned to Khloé Kardashian for coparenting advice on Tuesday, February 9.

“I’m doing that right now,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host, 38, told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, of raising daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4, with Brandon Blackstock. “It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

When Kardashian stressed the importance of doing what’s best for her daughter, True, while raising the 2-year-old with Tristan Thompson, Clarkson agreed.

“That’s what Brandon and I focus on too,” the American Idol alum said. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The Texas native filed for divorce from the talent manager, 44, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. “They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

Four months later, Clarkson told Extra that she was working to “protect” her little ones during the process.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” the “Because of You” singer explained to the outlet in October 2020. “Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”

The former couple share joint physical and legal custody of River and Remington, and Blackstock FaceTimes them every day “at a mutually agreed upon time,” according to November 2020 court documents.

That same month, Blackstock denied claims that he and his dad, Narvel Blackstock, had defrauded Clarkson out of millions of dollars through their management company by charging outlandish fees during their contract. He asked for her October 2020 petition to be dismissed and for her to pay his attorney fees.

Prior to their breakup, the Voice coach revealed that she and her then-husband disagreed on expanding their family. (Blackstock is also the father of daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.) “I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’” the Grammy winner told Gordon Ramsay in May 2020. “You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.’”