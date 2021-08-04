Amanda Knox has a rainbow baby on the way. The criminal justice activist shared her pregnancy news in a Wednesday, August 4, podcast episode.

“That’s right, we’re pregnant,” the Waiting to Be Heard author, 34, said on “Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda” alongside husband Christopher Robin. “We’ve been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next mini-series, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth.”

The couple subsequently shared audio taken while awaiting their pregnancy test results. The Washington native said that she hoped for “three bars,” then could be heard yelling, “Yes! Thank goodness. We did it!”

Last month, Knox revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. “Season 2 of [the] ‘Labyrinths’ [podcast] premieres today with episode one of a five-part miniseries on infertility,” Knox tweeted in July. “In today’s episode, I bare my soul about my recent miscarriage.”

In the episode, she told her listeners that she was “haunted” by the pregnancy loss and “trying and failing to be OK.” The baby “didn’t have a heartbeat” and Knox “experienced abdominal pain like [she had] not experienced before.”

Knox added, “I thought I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy and [to] have it not come to fruition, not through choice, felt like a betrayal. Do I have bad eggs? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was in [prison in] Italy? As soon as I learned it wasn’t alive, I tried to divorce those two ideas in my head, that was not my baby, it doesn’t have a name. … I don’t know that baby, I don’t think I ever will.”

The Scarlet Letter Reports host is best known for being acquitted of the murder of former roommate Meredith Kercher in 2015. She and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted on charges of faking a break-in, defamation, sexual violence and murder until an appellate court found them not guilty in 2011. They were retried and found guilty in 2014.

Following their 2015 exoneration by the Italian Supreme Court, Knox got engaged to musician Colin Sutherland. When they split, she moved on with Robin.

The pair got engaged in November 2018, two years after moving in together. They wed in February 2020 in Washington.