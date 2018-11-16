Leaving the past behind. Amanda Knox, who was exonerated of murdering roommate Meredith Kercher in 2015 after being twice convicted of the crime, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Christopher Robinson.

Knox, 31, shared the unconventional proposal, which was more than a year in the making, on Instagram on Friday, November 16, with a clip from a full-length YouTube video. “It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly …” she captioned the post.

The full, six-minute clip begins with a cartoon-like sound of something falling and crashing as Knox listens from her seat on the floor in pajamas. “What is that?” Robinson, 36, can be heard saying. “What the f–k is that? Oh my God.”

“That was scary as f—k, what was that?” Knox answers with a laugh, peeking into the yard before going out to investigate. “Looks like a meteorite,” Robinson responds.

A space soundtrack begins to play as she approaches a smoking, glowing purple tablet that bears the words, “The Knox-Robinson Coalescence.”

The Scarlett Letter Reports host then attempts to read the object, which revealed that the pair’s “love grew exponentially from the initial encounter, when Knox reviewed Robinson’s debut novel.”

“I had been thinking about this, but it’s … already happened in the future … it’s happening now … I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock,” Robinson interjects. “Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and then even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”

“Yeah,” she responds before embracing her future husband for a shared kiss. “Yes I will.”

“For the record, Amanda doesn’t wear rings,” a screen reads at the end of the video.

Robinson also shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he pulled the surprise off.

The couple moved in together in August 2016, according to the Daily Mail.

Knox was previously engaged to musician Colin Sutherland as confirmed by the Seattle Times in February 2015.

The criminal justice activist was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment after Kercher was found dead in their shared apartment while Knox was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in 2009. Knox was convicted on charges of faking a break-in, defamation, sexual violence and murder alongside ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

An appellate court found the former couple not guilty in 2011. They were retried and found guilty in 2014. In March 2015, the Supreme Court of Cassation — the highest court in Italy — ruled that the murder case was without foundation.

