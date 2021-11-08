Surprise! Willow Palin revealed on Sunday, November 7, that she is pregnant with her and husband Ricky Bailey‘s third child.

“Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret,” the Alaska native, 27, captioned an Instagram video of her baby bump in a green dress. “One more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY.”

Her older sister, Bristol Palin, reposted the social media upload to her Instagram Story, gushing, “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY.”

Bristol’s fellow MTV personality Kailyn Lowry sweetly congratulated Willow, telling the expectant star that “boys are so fun.” (The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, is the mother of four sons — Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 4, and Creed, 15 months.)

Willow announced her first pregnancy in May 2019 with ultrasound photos. “[Bailey] and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” the then-mom-to-be told her Instagram followers. “Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019.”

Her mom, Sarah Palin, commented at the time: “ECSTATIC AND BLESSED X2!” The Going Rogue author’s daughter Piper Palin wrote, “So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!”

Piper, 20, threw Willow “the best” baby shower four months later. “Thank you to everyone else who showered these babies with love! #twinpregnancy #twingirls,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram in September 2019.

Willow gave birth in November 2019, naming her infant daughters Banks and Blaise. “We are so in love with you girls,” she captioned the newborns’ Instagram debut. “11.17.19. Blaise Indi Mae 5.1 lbs. Banks Bianca Ann 5.0 lbs. Healthy, Beautiful girls!”

Motherhood is Willow’s “favorite thing,” she told her followers while celebrating Mother’s Day with the little ones in May, adding, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the hustling moms out there!”

She and Bailey got engaged in December 2017. The couple tied the knot in September of the following year in Alaska.

“Happy One Year to us @rickyb901!,” the cosmetologist captioned an Instagram tribute on their first anniversary in 2019. “This first year of marriage has been so amazing (and so dang busy), I can’t wait to add our beautiful baby girls into this life of ours. Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter and my best friend. I love you more than words.”