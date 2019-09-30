Counting down! Willow Bailey (née Palin) enjoyed a Sunday, September 29, baby shower ahead of her twin daughters’ birth.

“Thank you [Piper Palin] and @ckckperry for giving me the best baby shower!” the pregnant star, 25, wrote on Instagram at the time. “And thank you to everyone else who showered these babies with love! #twinpregnancy #twingirls.”

The Alaska native paired a ruffled pink dress with black sandals at the baby bash, her hair loose and curled. She went on to post party pics on her Instagram Story, calling it “the most perfect baby shower.”

In May, Sarah Palin’s daughter announced that she and her husband, Ricky Bailey, have twin girls on the way. “@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” Willow captioned her Instagram reveal, which featured black-and-white onesies, an ultrasound photo and a sign, reading, “And then there were four. Baby Baileys arriving December 2019.”

The former vice presidential candidate, 55, commented on the social media upload, writing, “ECSTATIC AND BLESSED X2!”

Piper, 18, shared her excitement as well, writing on her Instagram Story: “So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!”

Sarah and her estranged husband, Todd Palin, also share Track, 30, Bristol, 28, and Trig, 11. Her high school sweetheart, 55, filed for divorce earlier this month after 31 years of marriage.

Willow married Ricky in September 2018 at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, a rustic retreat overlooking North America’s highest mountain, Denali, and the Denali National Park. The wedding came less than a year after the couple got engaged in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City.

She shared a sweet message on Instagram in honor of their first anniversary. “Happy One Year to us @rickyb901!” Willow captioned a video from their ceremony on Sunday. “This first year of marriage has been so amazing (and so dang busy), I can’t wait to add our beautiful baby girls into this life of ours. Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter and my best friend. I love you more than words.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the pregnant star’s baby shower, from piles of presents to a sweet and savory spread.