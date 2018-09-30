Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Marries Ricky Bailey One Day After Brother Track’s Arrest

Sarah Palin‘s daughter Willow married fiancé Ricky Bailey in Alaska on Saturday, September 29, one day after her brother Track‘s arrest.

The former governor of Alaska announced her daughter’s happy news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing photos from the nuptials at Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, a rustic retreat overlooking North America’s highest mountain, Denali, and the Denali National Park.

“Happiest day. Ever,” she captioned the photos.

The pics show the former vice presidential candidate’s youngest son, Trig, 10, getting ready for the big day, and the politician wearing a red and black flannel shirt with “Mother of the Bride” inscribed on the back and standing next to Bailey’s mom, who wore a matching “Mother of the Groom” shirt.

Another photo showed the bride from behind, standing between Trig and her new husband. Willow, 24, who shared a pic of her new hair extensions on Instagram this week, left her long lock loose and flowing and wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder dress.

The wedding came a day after Track, 29, was arrested for the third time for domestic violence after police were called to his Wasilla, Alaska, home on Friday, September 28.

Sarah, 54, announced Willow’s engagement in December 2017 after Bailey proposed to his girlfriend on bended knee in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in NYC. “Good things happen!!!” Sarah captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

Coincidentally their engagement last year came just days after Track was arrested for the second time for burglary and assault. The veteran got into a fight with his father, Todd Palin, at the couple’s Wasilla home.

