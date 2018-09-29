Sarah Palin’s son Track Palin was arrested on multiple charges, including misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and resisting arrest on Friday, September 28, Us Weekly can confirm.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at his residence in Wasilla, Alaska, just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release posted to the police department’s website.

Track, 29, was placed under arrest for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance and taking away her phone when she attempted to call for help. He was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and was held without bail.

The politician’s son, whom she shares with husband Todd Palin, has been in trouble with the law before: In June, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing charges after being arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred at his parents’ home in December 2017, after which he spent five days in jail.

Sarah, 54, alleged to police at the time that Track broke a window and pushed Todd to the ground before beating him on the head at their Wasilla home.

Prior to the alleged attack, Track had been on probation for a January 2016 domestic violence arrest following an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, whom he allegedly pulled a gun on.

His sister Bristol Palin spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in September about her older sibling’s troubled legal history. “My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, told Us. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

