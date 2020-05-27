Managing her mental health as a new mom. Loren Brovarnik spoke candidly about her postpartum journey one month after welcoming her son, Shai.

“Being a new mom is a roller-coaster of emotions,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 31, captioned a Wednesday, May 27, Instagram selfie. “I’ve felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of! I’ve experienced some postpartum depression and I’ve struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice. I’ve been a nervous nelly.”

The reality star went on to share some of her “worries” while parenting her infant. “Am I putting his diaper on too tight?” the New York native wrote. “Did I burp him enough? Am I nursing properly? Is it OK for me to cry?”

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, told Us Weekly exclusively about their newborn after Shai’s arrival.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the TLC personalities shared. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The baby news came six months after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” the Israel native told Us exclusively at the time.

His wife added, “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

While the University of North Florida graduate’s first trimester “wasn’t easy,” Alexei was an “amazing support system.” Loren gushed to Us, “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

The “Get the Gossip” podcast hosts wed in September 2015 in the United States and again in July 2016 in Israel.