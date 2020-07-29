Honesty hour. Loren Brovarnik spoke candidly about her weight loss journey “three months and three weeks” after welcoming her son, Shai.

“[Losing my pregnancy weight] is actually a very big thing for me and the biggest postpartum struggle for me,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 32, captioned a Tuesday, July 28, Instagram Story selfie. “I’ve suffered with body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember. Really. And it’s hard because what I see versus what everyone else sees is different. And having all these people criticize you and judge you doesn’t make it any easier (but I choose to put myself out there). But this is me and MY journey.”

The reality star went on to say that “the hardest part [was] starting,” adding that she wears sneakers during the day for “motivation.”

The New York native posted a picture of herself in a sports bra, writing, “This is me. Unfiltered.”

Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their baby boy, now 3 months, on April 14. “Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! … We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

One month after giving birth, the new mom said that her postpartum depression left her feeling “a roller-coaster of emotions.” Loren explained in a May Instagram post: “I’ve felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of! I’ve struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice. I’ve been a nervous nelly.”

The “Get the Gossip” podcast hosts tied the knot in September 2015 in the United States, then a second time in July 2016 in Israel. Us broke the news in October 2019 that the former TLC personalities were starting a family.

“I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” the then-dad-to-be, 31, exclusively told Us at the time.