



Family of five! Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are now the proud parents of a third baby.

“Family of 5!” the Olympian, 34, captioned a Wednesday, September 11, Instagram upload. “Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys.”

The Olympian, 34, announced in March that he and the beauty queen, also 34, had another little one on the way after welcoming sons Boomer, 2, and Beckett, 18 months, in 2016 and 2018, respectively. “Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!!” the swimmer captioned the Instagram reveal at the time. #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3.”

The former Miss California USA shared the same pic to her account, writing, “Oops we did it again I get to be a mama x3!! #furbabymama x2 #p3 #herewegoagain.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, opened up to Parents Magazine in July about their plans to raise three young children. “It will be a journey, but we can already handle two,” Phelps told the outlet. “We’ll tag team.”

His wife went on to say that the Beneath the Surface author was a huge help as they awaited their bundle of joy. “With morning sickness, I haven’t been able to do much, and Michael has been amazing, cooking, cleaning and helping me out,” the then-pregnant star said.

The model also shared her tips for combatting mom guilt, explaining, “It will all be there later, but the time for me to be a healthy parent and a healthy wife is right now.”

So instead of stressing about how much she has on her plate, Johnson, who wanted “more” kids as soon as she came home from the hospital with her second son, focuses on her family. Parenthood hasn’t been a walk in the park for her and the athlete, though.

“Beckett would not sleep and wanted to nurse 24/7,” the Colorado native admitted. “I tried every sleep method you could imagine. I was ripping my hair out for months! I just did whatever work-around I could so that I could function the next day.”

