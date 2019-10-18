Tori Bates and Bobby Smith are expanding their family! The Bringing Up Bates star is pregnant with her second child, she tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly. It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020,” the reality star, 23, reveals on Friday, October 18. “We are eagerly anticipating the day that we get to welcome to our family little Kolter Grey!”

Us broke the news in May 2018 that the couple, who wed in December 2017, were expecting their first child. “We’re having a baby!” the pair told Us exclusively at the time. “We are thrilled that God has blessed us with this amazing privilege, and we cannot wait to meet our precious little gift from Him. We’re on the edge of our seats to see whether it’s a boy or a girl!”

The UPtv personalities welcomed their son, Robert Ellison, six months later and called him Kade.

They aren’t the only Bringing Up Bates stars to share pregnancy news this year. Not only did Josie Bates announce in February that she was expecting a baby girl with Kelton Balka and welcome her in July, but Whitney Bates (née Perkins), Carlin Bates and Erin Bates are all currently pregnant.

Whitney, 26, revealed in May that she and Zach Bates have a third baby on the way after suffering a miscarriage.

As for Erin and Chad Paine, they said in a June statement: “It’s official, baby No. 4 is on the way. We know that life is fixing to get even crazier, but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!”

Last month, Carlin, 21, and Evan Stewart announced, “We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child. Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams. We are so happy at the thought of parenting together. Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

