Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Standifer Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ryan Edwards

Two under 2! Mackenzie Standifer gave birth on January 1, welcoming her and Ryan Edwards’ second child together, her third.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella!” Standifer captioned a Monday, January 13, Instagram post. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Standifer announced in July that she was pregnant with baby No. 3. “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The 22-year-old previously welcomed son Jagger with the Tennessee native, 31, in October 2018 and son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens. As for Edwards, his ex-fiancée Maci Bookout gave birth to their son, Bentley, 11, in 2008.

Bookout, 28, opened up about the highs and lows of her coparenting relationship with him — and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards — in September 2018. “We’ve all been through the ringer in the last couple years,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Sometimes we don’t always agree, and we may not be very happy with each other, but at the same time we all respect each other and appreciate our goal. I don’t think that there will ever come a time when we’re unable to coparent with Jen and Larry. Mainly because we don’t let our feelings get in the way of what’s important and the relationships that are necessary for Bentley to have.”

When it comes to Standifer, the Bulletproof author admitted she doesn’t “really have a relationship” with her ex’s wife. “It’s not negative,” Bookout explained to Us exclusively in May. “It’s not a bad relationship, there’s just really not one.”

Edwards left Teen Mom OG in July 2018 and rejoined the following year. After his January arrest for heroin possession, the 16 and Pregnant alum spent three months in jail in Tennessee. He returned home in April.

He married Standifer in May 2017.